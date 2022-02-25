Comerica Bank Invests $24.29 Million in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 403,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,286,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $3,418,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $16,141,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $394,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $738,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $165,000.
NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $54.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.75. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.45 and a 1 year high of $64.34.
