Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,137 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $29,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. blooom inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $60.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.37. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.59 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $122.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.28.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

