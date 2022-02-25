Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,897 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $21,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Corning by 1,397.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,640,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 755.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,778,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,584 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,871,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Corning by 882.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,347,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,717,578 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,249,000 after purchasing an additional 969,487 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLW opened at $40.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.57. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.42%.

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

