Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,182 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Welltower worth $20,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,290,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698,150 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Welltower by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,730 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,433,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,116 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in Welltower by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,737,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Welltower by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,362,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

WELL stock opened at $82.02 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.41 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 78.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.19 and a 200 day moving average of $84.21.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 234.62%.

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

