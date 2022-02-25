Comerica Incorporated (CMA) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 on April 1st

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

Comerica has increased its dividend by 47.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Comerica has a payout ratio of 35.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Comerica to earn $7.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA stock opened at $90.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.62 and its 200 day moving average is $85.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.40. Comerica has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,118,000 after buying an additional 237,136 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 339,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,496,000 after purchasing an additional 28,214 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Compass Point upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.81.

About Comerica (Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.