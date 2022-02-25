CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Director Acquires $50,300.00 in Stock

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) Director Timothy T. Yates acquired 5,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $50,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
COMM stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 2,178,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,133,824. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.70.
CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in CommScope by 112.7% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 144,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 76,816 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,223,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,898 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 772,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 43,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.
CommScope Company Profile (Get Rating)
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
