Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Price Target Cut to €24.00

Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €27.00 ($30.68) to €24.00 ($27.27) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €25.00 ($28.41) price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

PASTF opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.50.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in France, rest of Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and Asia. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including bumpers, energy absorption systems, tailgates, spoilers, fenders, rocket panels, and rear sash and floor modules, as well as radar and other sensors.

