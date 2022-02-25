Comparing BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) & Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW)

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) and Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.5% of BRP Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are held by institutional investors. 35.9% of BRP Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BRP Group and Willis Towers Watson Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRP Group -3.83% 6.78% 3.33% Willis Towers Watson Public 23.88% 15.12% 4.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BRP Group and Willis Towers Watson Public, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRP Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 Willis Towers Watson Public 0 2 0 0 2.00

BRP Group presently has a consensus target price of $39.20, suggesting a potential upside of 43.64%. Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus target price of $245.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.46%. Given BRP Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BRP Group is more favorable than Willis Towers Watson Public.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BRP Group and Willis Towers Watson Public’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRP Group $240.92 million 12.71 -$15.70 million ($0.47) -58.06 Willis Towers Watson Public $9.35 billion 2.93 $996.00 million $17.69 12.43

Willis Towers Watson Public has higher revenue and earnings than BRP Group. BRP Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Willis Towers Watson Public, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

BRP Group has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Willis Towers Watson Public has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Willis Towers Watson Public beats BRP Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRP Group (Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families. The Specialty segment operates as a wholesale co-brokerage platform that delivers programs requiring underwriting and placement services. The MainStreet segment offers personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in their communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions to seniors and individuals through a network of agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Willis Towers Watson Public (Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams. The CRB segment offers a range of risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services to clients ranging from small businesses to corporations. The IRR segment focuses on helping clients free up capital and manage investment complexity. The BDA segment covers medical and ancillary benefit exchange and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees across both the group and individual markets. The company was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

