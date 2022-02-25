Comparing Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) & Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO)

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) and Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Global Self Storage and Phillips Edison & Company Inc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Self Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Phillips Edison & Company Inc 0 4 5 0 2.56

Global Self Storage currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.38%. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a consensus target price of $33.14, indicating a potential upside of 6.30%. Given Global Self Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Global Self Storage is more favorable than Phillips Edison & Company Inc.

Dividends

Global Self Storage pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Phillips Edison & Company Inc pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.1% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Phillips Edison & Company Inc shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Self Storage and Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Self Storage $9.20 million 6.66 $270,000.00 N/A N/A Phillips Edison & Company Inc N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Global Self Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Phillips Edison & Company Inc.

Profitability

This table compares Global Self Storage and Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Self Storage 21.89% 5.14% 3.32% Phillips Edison & Company Inc N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Global Self Storage beats Phillips Edison & Company Inc on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Self Storage (Get Rating)

Global Self Storage, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation and management of self storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc (Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc. is based in CINCINNATI.

