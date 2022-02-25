Comparing Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) and Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) and Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Avanos Medical and Sanara MedTech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avanos Medical 1 1 1 0 2.00 Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Avanos Medical currently has a consensus price target of $40.67, indicating a potential upside of 19.75%. Sanara MedTech has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.99%. Given Sanara MedTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sanara MedTech is more favorable than Avanos Medical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Avanos Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Avanos Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Avanos Medical has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanara MedTech has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avanos Medical and Sanara MedTech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avanos Medical $714.80 million 2.29 -$27.20 million ($1.10) -30.87 Sanara MedTech $15.59 million 12.52 -$4.36 million ($0.64) -39.95

Sanara MedTech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avanos Medical. Sanara MedTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avanos Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Avanos Medical and Sanara MedTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avanos Medical -7.06% 3.67% 2.82% Sanara MedTech -21.10% -16.89% -14.72%

Summary

Sanara MedTech beats Avanos Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avanos Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care. Its brands include ON-Q, Coolife, Microcuff, MIC-Key, Quilbloc and Home pump. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanara MedTech, Inc.engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

