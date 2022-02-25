Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals that solve nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses, and specialty plant nutrition minerals that improve the quality and yield of crops. The company produces its minerals at locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a hold rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.17.

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $56.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.52. Compass Minerals International has a 1 year low of $47.10 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.74 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a positive return on equity of 12.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 595.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

