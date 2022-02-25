Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) to Issue $0.18 Dividend

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON CRE opened at GBX 401 ($5.45) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 433.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 457.86. The firm has a market cap of £662.48 million and a PE ratio of -48.78. Conduit has a 1-year low of GBX 385.50 ($5.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 568 ($7.72).

CRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.43) price target on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.70) target price on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.94) target price on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

