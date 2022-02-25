Confluence Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,303 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000.

NASDAQ IGSB traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $52.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,481. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.52 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

