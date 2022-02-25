Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.18. 1,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,789. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.96. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $26.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd.

