ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 307,806 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 12,928 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $20,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 279,189 shares of company stock worth $23,202,685. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on COP. Mizuho lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.45.

Shares of COP opened at $87.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.62. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $47.85 and a 52-week high of $94.93. The firm has a market cap of $113.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.