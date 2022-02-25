Consolidated Planning Corp Invests $30,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in Marriott International by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $168.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.23 and a 1 year high of $184.99. The company has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,909 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,585 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

