Consolidated Planning Corp Makes New $27,000 Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,446 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in MetLife by 102.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,686,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,845 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 8.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,429 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth approximately $59,208,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 31.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,765,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,377,000 after buying an additional 891,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $66.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $72.55.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. MetLife’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MET. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

