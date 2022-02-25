Contrasting NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) and Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) and Vtex (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

21.2% of NetSol Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of Vtex shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of NetSol Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NetSol Technologies and Vtex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetSol Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Vtex 0 3 5 0 2.63

Vtex has a consensus price target of $22.83, indicating a potential upside of 196.04%. Given Vtex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vtex is more favorable than NetSol Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares NetSol Technologies and Vtex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetSol Technologies 2.24% 3.23% 2.30% Vtex -45.99% -40.74% -25.68%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NetSol Technologies and Vtex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetSol Technologies $54.92 million 0.84 $1.78 million $0.12 34.00 Vtex $98.68 million 14.63 -$910,000.00 N/A N/A

NetSol Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vtex.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded by Najeeb Ullah Ghauri, Salim Ghauri Ullah, and Naeem Ullah Ghauri on March 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Vtex Company Profile (Get Rating)

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. VTEX is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.