Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) Receives $13.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.83.
A number of analysts have commented on CNVY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Convey Holding Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Convey Holding Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.
CNVY opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Convey Holding Parent has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $14.29.
Convey Holding Parent Company Profile (Get Rating)
Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.
