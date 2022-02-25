Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,335 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 7.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 30.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.3% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 20,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 11.7% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $353,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,220 shares of company stock worth $1,321,449. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $33.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.32. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNPR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

