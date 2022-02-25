Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $180,000 Stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,429 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,017,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after acquiring an additional 89,981 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Barclays by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Barclays during the 2nd quarter worth $11,903,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Barclays by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 32,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Barclays by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,334,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,824,000 after purchasing an additional 399,233 shares during the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCS opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58. The company has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $12.20.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.2174 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCS. BCS lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.60) to GBX 260 ($3.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 205 ($2.79) to GBX 240 ($3.26) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.10.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

