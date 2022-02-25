Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $52,000 Stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Corient Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,613 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,975 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBD. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the third quarter worth $44,000. Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth $51,000. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BBD shares. Barclays started coverage on Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

BBD stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.81. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 7.32%.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

