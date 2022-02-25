Corient Capital Partners LLC Invests $121,000 in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Sabre by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 333,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 131,443 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $727,000. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in Sabre by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,093,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $237,907,000 after buying an additional 4,511,772 shares in the last quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society increased its position in Sabre by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 473,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sabre by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 196,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 19,451 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sabre alerts:

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $300,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 32,714 shares of company stock worth $326,476 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $11.49 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.08.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 69.74%. The firm had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SABR. StockNews.com raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabre presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Sabre Profile (Get Rating)

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.