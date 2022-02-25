Cormark Weighs in on Superior Plus Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Superior Plus in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upgraded Superior Plus from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. upgraded Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.83.

TSE SPB opened at C$11.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.80. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$10.80 and a 52-week high of C$16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 4,500 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.92 per share, with a total value of C$49,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$467,179.44.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

