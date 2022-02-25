Cormark Weighs in on The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.82.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $79.92 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $60.36 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The company has a market cap of $145.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.04 and its 200 day moving average is $73.47.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

