COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.49

Shares of COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and traded as high as $9.58. COSCO SHIPPING shares last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 2,420 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.77.
COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.
