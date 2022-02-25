CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) PT Lowered to $97.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 60.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CSGP. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

Shares of CSGP opened at $60.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.59. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CoStar Group by 930.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,681,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,617,667,000 after purchasing an additional 39,443,646 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,686,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,607 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,192,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,617 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,537,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $906,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in CoStar Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,891,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,683,000 after purchasing an additional 428,342 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

