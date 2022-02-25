CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CoStar Group, Inc. provides information services to the commercial real estate industry. Their wide array of digital service offerings includes a leasing marketplace, a selling marketplace, sales comparable information, decision support, contact management, tenant information, property marketing, and industry news. They have three assets that provide a unique foundation for this marketplace: comprehensive national databases; large research department; and large number of participating organizations. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

CSGP stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,306,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,079. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 103.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.59.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

