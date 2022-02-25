CoStar Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,555 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 364% compared to the average volume of 981 put options.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 910.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 471.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSGP opened at $60.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 101.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.59.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

