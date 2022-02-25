Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

NYSE CTRA opened at $22.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of -0.19. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $24.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 387.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kevin William Smith sold 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $227,694.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher Clason sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $1,241,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,941 shares of company stock worth $3,831,610. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTRA shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

