Cowen Cuts Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target to $42.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Cowen from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HSBC upgraded Beyond Meat from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.15.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

NASDAQ BYND traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 15.52 and a quick ratio of 12.92. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $42.65 and a 12 month high of $162.78. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.83.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 13.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,446,000 after acquiring an additional 89,171 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc. grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 17.7% during the third quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 33,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 98.1% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth about $74,665,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Beyond Meat by 9.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.