Cowen Lowers Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $178.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Cowen from $187.00 to $178.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.54.

Shares of A stock opened at $128.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.68 and a 200-day moving average of $155.22. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,597 shares of company stock worth $19,187,104 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth $14,223,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $11,847,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.2% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 51,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,510,000 after acquiring an additional 323,672 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

