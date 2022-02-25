Craig Donato Sells 2,932 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $137,422.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Craig Donato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 18th, Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total transaction of $2,689,000.00.

RBLX stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.07. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $43.10 and a 52 week high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

