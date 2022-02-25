Crake Asset Management LLP Has $110.41 Million Stock Holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Crake Asset Management LLP grew its position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,412,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014,360 shares during the period. onsemi accounts for 6.0% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Crake Asset Management LLP owned about 0.56% of onsemi worth $110,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 987.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in onsemi by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in onsemi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in onsemi by 1,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get onsemi alerts:

ON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $61.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. onsemi has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 1.75.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,055 shares of company stock worth $1,253,799 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

onsemi Company Profile (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.