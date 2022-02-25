Crake Asset Management LLP Makes New $38.75 Million Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Crake Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 278,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,748,000. Walmart comprises 2.1% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $134.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $373.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.18.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $1,352,421.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 409,231 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $57,038,616.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,109,516 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,564,471. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

