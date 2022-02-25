Credit Suisse AG Has $699,000 Stake in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,693 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.06% of Tivity Health worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TVTY stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.66. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Tivity Health had a return on equity of 163.79% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TVTY. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Tivity Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tivity Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

