Credit Suisse AG Has $739,000 Stock Holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Harmonic worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 38,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 62,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 372,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 301,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities upgraded Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $9.19 on Friday. Harmonic Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06. The company has a market capitalization of $942.60 million, a PE ratio of 83.55, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

