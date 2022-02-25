Credit Suisse AG Reduces Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,115,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,420,000 after purchasing an additional 173,671 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,846,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,012,000 after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000,000 after purchasing an additional 40,828 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.8% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 964,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,209,000 after purchasing an additional 44,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,490,000 after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $41,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

LMAT stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $64.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

