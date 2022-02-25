Credit Suisse AG Sells 22,171 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,171 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of The GEO Group worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 308.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 174,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 131,616 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the second quarter worth about $372,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,964,000 after acquiring an additional 106,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 224.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 569,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 393,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

GEO stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73. The GEO Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $557.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.09 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

GEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About The GEO Group (Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.