Credit Suisse AG Sells 4,189 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of AngioDynamics worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 96,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 11,628 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $413,000. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AngioDynamics news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $228,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.96. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $856.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 0.98.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

