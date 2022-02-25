Credit Suisse Group Raises Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Price Target to $20.00

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 57.89% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded up $2.06 on Friday, hitting $47.49. The stock had a trading volume of 63,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,058. Iron Mountain has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,875.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,722 shares of company stock worth $4,600,071. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,861 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,964,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,969 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 409.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after purchasing an additional 694,664 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 959,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,671,000 after purchasing an additional 573,868 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,360,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,179,000 after purchasing an additional 522,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.