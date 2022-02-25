Credit Suisse Group Trims Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Target Price to GBX 1,000

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,030 ($14.01) to GBX 1,000 ($13.60) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HWDJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 941 ($12.80) to GBX 940 ($12.78) in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut Howden Joinery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $970.00.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

HWDJF traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 918. Howden Joinery Group has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.08.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.