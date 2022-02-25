Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. Credo Technology Group has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $16.39.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing markets. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

