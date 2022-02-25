Cribstone Capital Management LLC Invests $94,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 493.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,055,080,000 after buying an additional 12,358,857 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,742,232,000 after buying an additional 6,862,615 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,138,904,000 after buying an additional 3,492,076 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 289.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $127,093,000 after buying an additional 1,330,377 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Micron Technology by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,129 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.17.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 240,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,973,742. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $88.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.88. The stock has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

