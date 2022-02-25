Critical Survey: Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) vs. Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) and Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cue Biopharma 0 0 5 0 3.00 Catalyst Biosciences 0 2 2 0 2.50

Cue Biopharma presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 316.67%. Catalyst Biosciences has a consensus price target of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 2,077.94%. Given Catalyst Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Catalyst Biosciences is more favorable than Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Catalyst Biosciences has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cue Biopharma and Catalyst Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Biopharma -654.55% -65.79% -52.56% Catalyst Biosciences -1,248.43% -106.12% -87.77%

54.1% of Cue Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.4% of Catalyst Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Cue Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Catalyst Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cue Biopharma and Catalyst Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Biopharma $3.15 million 65.34 -$44.78 million ($1.52) -4.26 Catalyst Biosciences $20.95 million 0.92 -$56.24 million ($3.09) -0.20

Cue Biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Catalyst Biosciences. Cue Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Catalyst Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Cue Biopharma beats Catalyst Biosciences on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cue Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease. The company was founded by Ronald D. Seidel III, Steven Almo, and, Rodolfo Chaparro on December 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

