Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Piper Sandler

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CRON has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underweight rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cronos Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.54 to $3.24 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.70.

Cronos Group stock opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.62. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 258.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 14,909 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 77,306 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 12.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

