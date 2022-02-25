Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) to report $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Cross Country Healthcare posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $2.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $640.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark increased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

CCRN opened at $20.63 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.66.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,598,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,417,000 after purchasing an additional 64,390 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,332,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,750 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,774,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,687,000 after purchasing an additional 34,574 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,187,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,613,000 after purchasing an additional 98,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 675,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,338,000 after purchasing an additional 66,253 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

