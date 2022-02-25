Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.38 to $1.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million to $750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $478.87 million.Cross Country Healthcare also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.380-$1.480 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCRN. Benchmark lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.57.

NASDAQ:CCRN traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.04. 8,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,523. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.66. The company has a market cap of $837.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $640.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 309.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 83,903 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 30,608 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,363 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 21,139 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

