Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.000-$8.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crown also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.800-$1.900 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Crown from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.31.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of CCK stock traded up $4.58 on Friday, hitting $122.57. 1,928,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,938. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. Crown has a 52 week low of $94.11 and a 52 week high of $124.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 35.85%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Crown’s payout ratio is -17.24%.

Crown announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Crown by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.