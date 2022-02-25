Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.800-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crown also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.000-$8.200 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded Crown from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.31.

NYSE CCK traded up $4.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,928,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $94.11 and a fifty-two week high of $124.58. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of -26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.77.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a positive return on equity of 35.85% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Crown will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Crown’s payout ratio is -17.24%.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Crown by 625.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 950,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,184,000 after buying an additional 819,739 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Crown by 28.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,046,000 after purchasing an additional 165,068 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,957,000. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Crown by 317.2% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 19,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

